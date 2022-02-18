Lessons need learned as care homes restriction easing welcomed – Sugden

There is now no limit to the number of people who can visit a resident, as long as they are from no more than two households. Overnight stays for residents will also be possible.

Ms Sugden, who is chair of Stormont’s All Party Group for Ageing and Older People, said: “The impact of restrictions during the pandemic has been acutely felt by those in care homes and their families.

“While restrictions have been gradually easing elsewhere, care homes have been subject to a stricter approach. I appreciate this is due to vulnerability of residents, but restrictions have caused other issues – something that the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland has also stressed.

“Dementia patients, for example, struggled with the lack of stimulation, which made some cases worse. Others have felt desperately lonely. Those with special needs simply did not understand the situation which itself caused severe distress. Worst of all, some died alone.

“I recently spoke to a care home resident who was locked down for many weeks and was not able to socially interact with friends in her home – she was incredibly frustrated. She uses a care home for extra support, but it is her home and yet she was limited for nearly two years within it.”

Although the easing of the restrictions was a positive step, lessons must be learned, Ms Sugden said.

“There must be a better way of responding to a pandemic if we are to find ourselves in similar circumstances in future,” she continued.

“I have been raising these issues with the Minister of Health since the onset of the pandemic. Like other regions of the UK, I’d be keen to see an inquiry into care homes during the pandemic.