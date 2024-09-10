Age Concern Causeway is planning to start up a Dementia Wellbeing Choir.

The choir will be open to people who are living with dementia and their carers. Age Concern Causeway describe the choir as being “where dementia warriors and sidekicks unite”.

"If you’re up for some groovy tunes and laughs, contact Age Concern Causewway on Facebook or ring 02879357966. Let’s get this party started!”

The choir will meet in Coleraine every fortnight. Anyone interested is asked to contact Age Concern Causeway via Facebook or call 02879357966.