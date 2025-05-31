Lidl recalls popular protein snacks from Northern Ireland stores over possible health risk
The Cookies & Cream Protein Bars, made by Healthy Fit, are being taken off the shelves because they contain milk and soya, which are not declared in English on the label.
The Food Standards Agency said the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and / or an allergy to soya.
The affected products are in a 60g pack, with a batch code 002851 and best before date of January 2026.
Lidl said anyone who has purchased the product and has an allergy or intolerance to milk or soy is advised not to eat it but to return it to a Lidl store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: “Lidl wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact our Customer Services Team at 0289 568 4888.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.