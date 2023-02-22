A defibrillator has been installed for the local community living near Mahon Road in Portadown.

Turkingtons which is based in James Park on the Mahon Road installed the life-saving equipment last week at their gatehouse.

James Park is also home to global firm Amazon as well as McMullan Facades and SBM Contracts.

A spokesperson for Turkingtons said: “We want to make you aware of the defibrillator at James Park! We have installed a defibrillator which will be available 24/7 at our gatehouse for the local community.

"The defibrillator is an automatic version, therefore you do not need trained to operate it, you simply need to follow the instructions. While we hope it never has to be used, it gives everyone peace of mind knowing there is one in the local community.