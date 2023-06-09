Lifetime achievement award for Ulster Hospital cancer professor Cherith Semple

Professor Semple works as a Professor in Clinical Cancer Nursing in the Institute of Nursing and Health Research (INHR) at the Ulster University, which is a clinical academic appointment with the South Eastern HSC Trust. She is clinically based in the Ulster Hospital within the Head and Neck Cancer team and is recognised internationally as a leader in cancer nursing.
Professor Semple has focused her clinical academic career over the past 20 years supporting patients and their families with a diagnosis of head and neck cancer, with a key focus of her work dedicated to promoting post-treatment quality of life.
Being presented with this prestigious award at the Annual Scientific Meeting in London was a wonderful experience for Professor Semple.
She explained: “I am passionate about progressing cancer care, especially for patients and families experiencing the impact of head and neck cancer, but was totally surprised and delighted to receive this lifetime achievement award.”
BAHNO President Professor Vin Paleri, Consultant Head & Neck Surgeon, Royal Marsden at the London Hospital NHS Foundation Trust who presented Professor Semple with her award commented “Professor Semple is a trailblazer in cancer nursing.
"Her contributions to head and neck cancer, especially in the quality of life domain, have significantly influenced international practice. Her ability to seamlessly integrate research and education into clinical care is an exemplar for junior colleagues from all disciplines.”