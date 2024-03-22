The Western Health and Social Care Trust said it “gratefully acknowledges a very generous donation from D.A. Forgie, Limavady” to the Sperrin Unit.

This incredible total was raised from the proceeds of a charity tractor run organised by D.A. Forgie recently. The staff in the Sperrin Unit, North West Cancer are very grateful for the generosity and kindness of everyone in the local community who supported this event.