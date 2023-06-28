Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor urges the public to respond to a consultation on period poverty

Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:53 BST

The Executive Office has launched a public consultation after Mr Catney introduced successful legislation in the Assembly last year during his time as an MLA for Lagan Valley.

The legislation will provide free period products in all schools, colleges and public buildings.

“I’m delighted that we have taken another important step towards seeing my period products legislation introduced which will ensure that nobody will have to go without these important healthcare products,” said Mr Catney.

Most Popular
SDLP councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products. Pic credit: SDLPSDLP councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products. Pic credit: SDLP
SDLP councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products. Pic credit: SDLP

"Given the challenges facing families with the rising cost of living it's important that the provisions of my Bill are introduced as soon as possible.

“When putting this legislation together I worked with a number of campaigners and women’s groups who played a key role in informing the legislation and ensuring that it properly reflected the needs of women across the North.

"It’s important that as many people as possible respond to this consultation so that we get a wide range of views on this issue to inform policy around free period products going forward.

Read More
A councillor has questioned the amount of genuine sick days for mental health in...

“I brought forward this legislation because I was inspired to do something as a father and grandfather after learning about the challenges many still face in obtaining these products.

"It’s heartbreaking to think that in this day and age people’s lives are being interrupted because they simply cannot afford these products and I believe this legislation will go some way to breaking the stigma around period poverty."

Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh