Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor urges the public to respond to a consultation on period poverty

Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products.

The Executive Office has launched a public consultation after Mr Catney introduced successful legislation in the Assembly last year during his time as an MLA for Lagan Valley.

The legislation will provide free period products in all schools, colleges and public buildings.

“I’m delighted that we have taken another important step towards seeing my period products legislation introduced which will ensure that nobody will have to go without these important healthcare products,” said Mr Catney.

SDLP councillor Pat Catney has encouraged the public to respond to a consultation on free period products. Pic credit: SDLP

"Given the challenges facing families with the rising cost of living it's important that the provisions of my Bill are introduced as soon as possible.

“When putting this legislation together I worked with a number of campaigners and women’s groups who played a key role in informing the legislation and ensuring that it properly reflected the needs of women across the North.

"It’s important that as many people as possible respond to this consultation so that we get a wide range of views on this issue to inform policy around free period products going forward.

“I brought forward this legislation because I was inspired to do something as a father and grandfather after learning about the challenges many still face in obtaining these products.