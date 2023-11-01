Lisburn business donates £300 to local dementia care group
Community Dementia Care N is a cross community peer support group.
The group is self funded, raising funds via council funding and holding fundraising events.
Every penny received is spent on the group and its members.
The group aims to improve the quality of life for people with dementia across the community divide, as well as their carers and family members.
The group endeavours to help people remain an active part of their community.
All of the group’s activities are aimed at identifying each individual’s strengths and working whenever possible to maintain these.
Activities include music, exercise, reminiscing, crafts, games, and bingo, to name but a few.
All of the volunteers have a wealth of experience.
The groups run in a relaxed and stimulating environment where people can meet, chat and relax whilst engaging in fun activities.
The Lisburn group was recently recognised for it’s hard work after being nominated for the Mayor’s Community Awards in the Transforming Lives category, for which it received a certificate of achievement.
The Lisburn group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 1pm-3pm in the coffee bar at Christ Church on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.
The group has lunch on arrival, which costs £3.
A spokesperson for the group said: “This is your opportunity to meet and engage with people living with dementia within the community within a secure and comfortable environment.”