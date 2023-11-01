Everest Accountants & Financial Consultants, a Lisburn based firm working with business and personal clients, recently donated £300 to Lisburn Dementia Care at the self-funding group’s monthly meeting.

Community Dementia Care N is a cross community peer support group.

The group is self funded, raising funds via council funding and holding fundraising events.

Every penny received is spent on the group and its members.

Everest Accountants & Financial Consultants recently donated £300 to Lisburn Dementia Care. Pictured are Janet Leathem volunteer, Maureen Doran, founder of the group and Aaron Dalzell of Everest Accountants. Pic credit: Lisburn Dementia Care

The group aims to improve the quality of life for people with dementia across the community divide, as well as their carers and family members.

The group endeavours to help people remain an active part of their community.

All of the group’s activities are aimed at identifying each individual’s strengths and working whenever possible to maintain these.

Activities include music, exercise, reminiscing, crafts, games, and bingo, to name but a few.

All of the volunteers have a wealth of experience.

The groups run in a relaxed and stimulating environment where people can meet, chat and relax whilst engaging in fun activities.

The Lisburn group was recently recognised for it’s hard work after being nominated for the Mayor’s Community Awards in the Transforming Lives category, for which it received a certificate of achievement.

The Lisburn group meets on the third Thursday of each month from 1pm-3pm in the coffee bar at Christ Church on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

The group has lunch on arrival, which costs £3.