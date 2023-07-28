Lisburn Cricket Club chooses NI Pancreatic Cancer as their charity for the year

NCU Premier League Champions, Lisburn Cricket Club, have announced that local charity NI Pancreatic Cancer is to be their charity partner for the next year.

Making the announcement, Lisburn Cricket Club Chairman, David Simpson said: “We are delighted to announce NIPANC as our charity partners for 2023, and look forward to working with them over the next year to raise funds and awareness of pancreatic cancer.

"As a club we have had a number of our members impacted by pancreatic cancer, and wanted to play our part in supporting NIPANC in their vital work of increasing our understanding of this cancer, as well as providing advice and support to those directly impacted and their families.

"Visitors to Wallace Park will see some NIPANC branding around the place, as well as some information on the symptoms of pancreatic cancer inside our clubhouse.

Ivan McMinn, Chairman of NIPANC and David Simpson, Chairman of Lisburn Cricket Club. Pic credit: Lisburn Cricket Club

"In addition we will offer our members and visiting supporters the opportunity to make a donation to help the vital work of the charity, and hold a special event for NIPANC during our last home game of the season.

"Anyone interested in learning more about the work of NIPANC or how they can donate should keen an eye on our social media channels over the coming weeks.”

NIPANC is a Northern Ireland charity working to improve the outcomes of pancreatic cancer by:

* Increasing public understanding of this cancer

* Promoting awareness of the cancer’s signs and symptoms by both medical professionals and members of the public

* Funding vital research