Lisburn doctor Samantha Leung is stepping out in May to raise vital funds for Dementia UK

Samantha, a Consultant Geriatrician at Lagan Valley Hospital, is walking 31 miles in May to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

Samantha, who was born in Lisburn and was happy to return to the city when she took up her post at the Lagan Valley Hospital in 2023, explained why she decided to take on this charitable challenge.

"Whilst I am not routinely involved with diagnosing patients with dementia, I look after them when they are admitted to hospital with a concurrent acute illness,” she said.

Lisburn Doctor Samantha Leung is walking 31 miles in May to raise money for Dementia UK. Pic contributed by Samantha Leung

"There are currently 944,000 people living with dementia in the UK. Spending time with these patients and their families gives me a glimpse into how challenging and heartbreaking it can be.

"We may be able to get them over their acute illness but it is the family and carers who have to deal with the progression and difficulties dementia can bring.

"I am nothing without my specialist nurses, dementia companions and multidisciplinary team but there is a limit to the NHS resources and that is why I am so passionate about what Dementia UK provides."

Samantha admits she isn’t dedicated to exercise but she is determined to keep up the pace throughout May.

"Those who know me will be aware how adverse to the outdoors and exercise I can be.. frankly it's embarrassing to admit it as a medic,” she continued.

"Walking 31 miles in May is definitely out of my comfort zone but I plan to start walking the mile to work and back everyday, even in the forecasted rain.

"I'll be sharing updates and my experience on Facebook but feel free to give me a wave if you see me trudging along the Hillsborough Road.”

You can make a donation online at www.justgiving.com/page/samantha-leung-holte-1714142308408

Samantha would like to thank everyone who is supporting her during her month-long fundraising effort.

"Thank you so much to my family, friends and colleagues who have supported me so far but the more we can raise for Dementia UK the better,” Samantha added.

"In fact I vow to match and double the final amount raised on my Just Giving page by the end of May - so thank you everyone, every little counts.”

You can find out more about the work of Dementia UK and how you can help the charity, online at https://www.dementiauk.org/.

Thanking Samantha for her fundraising efforts, Lucy Canning, Virtual Events Manager at Dementia UK said: “One in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime - either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.

"We believe every family affected by dementia should have the support of a specialist nurse – but right now, we can’t reach everyone who needs us.