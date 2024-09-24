Lisburn Downtown Centre and Emerge Counselling Services launch mental health project
The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson attended the launch, as well as guests from both groups.
A spokesperson for Lisburn Downtown Centre said: “We had a fantastic afternoon celebrating the launch of Rise - and got a glimpse into the transformative power of art therapy.
"A huge thank-you to our amazing art therapist Jessica, at Jessica Pollock Art Therapy, for sharing her expertise and passion, making the event truly memorable.
"We're thrilled to start supporting our community through Rise, our evening mental health support group.
"Groups are led by qualified counsellors, creating focused 12-week programs based on community need.
“The first of the 12-week programs has begun, focusing on tools to overcome social anxiety.
"Feedback for future programs included PTSD, depression and managing emotions.”
Find out more about the project by contacting 028 92 672 052 or [email protected].