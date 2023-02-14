It’s an unusual partnership, but mum-of-four Jennifer Kilpatrick and retired sales manager Hamilton Topping, both from Lisburn, have been joining forces two mornings a week to help children recognise abuse.

Jennifer and Hamilton volunteer with the NSPCC’s Schools Service alongside others of all ages and walks of life who donate time to run Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) sessions in primary schools in Northern Ireland.

SOSS volunteers teach fun and engaging child-friendly and age-appropriate workshops to help pupils understand and identify the different types of abuse, and how to speak out about any issues so they can get help if they need it.

“I’ve been working as an NSPCC Schools Service volunteer for more than five years,” explained Jennifer, a former Training Officer/Consultant from Lisburn. “The minimum commitment is two days a month, which I find very achievable especially as you can choose which schools will suit you in relation to the timings and locations.”

NSPCC Schools Service volunteers Hamilton Topping and Jennifer Kilpatrick from Lisburn getting ready to deliver a Speak Out Stay Safe (SOSS) workshop

The busy full-time mum became a Schools Service volunteer after she found out about the vital work carried out by the NSPCC.

“I had been looking for a volunteer role for a while,” she continued. “And the more I discovered about the charity, the more I realised how important the work is that they carry out.

“Their vision of ending child cruelty and abuse and promoting a society where all children are loved, valued and able to fulfil their potential is something I wanted to be a part of.

“Equipping children with the ability to recognise abuse and how to get help if and when needed, is crucial to ending child cruelty.”

Jennifer’s regular SOSS partner is Hamilton Topping, a 74-year-old former BT Sales manager, also from Lisburn.

“After I retired, I began another career looking after my grandchildren,” he joked. “Then seven years ago, when they all started school, I began looking round for something worthwhile to do.

“I heard an advert for NSPCC volunteers on the radio and when I checked it out, it fitted nicely with what I was able to give in terms of time.

“I’ve been teaming up with Jennifer for almost two years now and we work really well together.”

NSPCC Northern Ireland is currently appealing for volunteers to join its Schools Service.

The charity is currently running no-obligation online information sessions where you can hear about the work of an SOSS volunteer, the training and support offered and ask any questions you may have.

“Working together to help stop child abuse and neglect is very rewarding as I know we are making a difference in many children's lives,” said Jennifer,

“Knowing that you are playing a small part in making a difference gives you a sense of pride. You leave each school feeling like you've done something good.”

Hamilton added: “When it comes to helping children be confident and learn how to speak out, you couldn’t find anything more worthwhile than being a SOSS volunteer.

“There was nothing like SOSS back when I was at school. Thankfully there is now.”