Lisburn Mayor spreads some festive cheer to children in hospital

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Alderman Stephen Martin brought some festive cheer to the patients and staff at the Paediatric Unit based at the Ulster Hospital, which treats around 22,000 children every year.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:12 am
Pictured left to right, back row: Teresa Mungur, Clinical Manager Acute Paediatrics and Neonatology, Gillian Sinclair, Health Play Specialist. Middle row: Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Alderman Stephen Martin. Front Row: Sharon Millar, Health Play Specialist and Jess McKibben, Paediatric Nurse

Mayor Martin made this special visit to drop off selection boxes for the children who will be in hospital over the Christmas period.

He stressed he was grateful to have the opportunity to chat to staff adding, “The staff in the paediatric unit do such a wonderful job all year round. I am delighted to get the opportunity to visit today and I hope the selection boxes will bring some smiles to the young people who will be spending the Christmas period in hospital.”

Karen Orr, Interim Lead Nurse for Women and Acute Child Health welcomed the Mayor saying, ” he Management and Staff of The Children’s Unit would like to thank the Mayor for his recent visit and kind donation of selection boxes to the children and young people. These gifts really encourage each patient and give them a little boost during their hospital stay, especially at Christmas-time. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”

