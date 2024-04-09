Lisburn support group is a vital lifeline for anyone struggling to cope with debilitating condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group was first set up in 2013 by a group of friends who had all been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a debilitating condition that causes widespread pain, fatigue, and a catalogue of other life-changing symptoms.

With no cure for the condition and medical professionals unsure of the root cause, sufferers often struggle and can become isolated. The aim of the group is to offer friendship, advice, and support to anyone in the Lisburn area, and beyond, who are living with fibromyalgia.

"A group of friends had all been diagnosed with fibromyalgia,” explained Siobhán, one of the founders of the group. “However in talking to others with the condition they found that there was poor medical support or understanding.

Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn provides a lifeline for people living with the debilitating condition. Pic credit: Fibromyalgia Support Lisburn

"Sufferers didn't seem to know anywhere to go for support as there were no groups in the local area, so we decided to set up our own support group as a way to encourage other people with fibromyalgia out of their homes and into a safe environment where they could talk to other people who understood what they were going through.”

The group now meets every other month at the Laganview Enterprise Centre in Old Warren. It gives people the opportunity to come together and a guest speaker at each meeting shares small ways that can help people to live with the condition.

"When we first started the support group we intended it to be a social opportunity – providing a safe space for people to come and chat about how they are feeling and how fibromyalgia affects them,” continued Siobhán.

"Not everybody has a positive support network surrounding them in terms of friends or family. And even those who do, say that they don't like to burden their loved ones with concerns about how fibromyalgia may be affecting them.

"While the social support remains the primary objective of the group, we also realised that the meetings were an opportunity to inform, and share good practice about how to live with this long term condition – and for that reason we choose to invite a professional guest speaker to every meeting.

"In terms of how the group works, first and foremost we always start with a cuppa, biscuit and a chat.

"If it is someone’s first time at the group they can be assured that no matter who they sit beside they are among people who truly understand them.

"We have lots of information, leaflets and contact details of organisations/services who can provide help, and people are free to browse through it and take whatever they feel might help them.

"Once everyone is settled in we have our guest speaker do their talk with members free to ask questions as we go along. The talk can last anything from 30 minutes to nearly the full two hours.

"We try to vary the speakers so that we can cover many different aspects of the issues that people living with chronic pain encounter.

"We have had talks from the Pain Clinic, Dieticians, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists and Pharmacists.

"We have also had talks about how to minimise the impact that chronic pain can have on mental health, benefits and finance advice, practical skills such as Goal-setting tips, and even Laughter Yoga.

"Some of the topics that we plan to cover throughout 2024 are Podiatry, Mindfulness, and Fatigue & Sleep.

"It has always been very important to us that we only ask experienced, professional people to come and talk at the group.”

The group has proven to be a lifeline for many people, who look forward to the regular meetings.

One member of the group said: “The Fibromyalgia Support group in Lisburn is well worth attending. There are great speakers covering a range of subjects from pain relief to gentle exercise demonstrations.

"It's a great help to meet with other people who have been diagnosed with fibro and to know that other folk in the company understand your feelings with no judgement. Newcomers are always made to feel very welcome.”

Another member commented: “I find the fibro support group invaluable and look forward to each session, the group leaders always go the extra mile to get informative speakers to educate us on our life debilitating condition.”

Members were quick to share their appreciation, with another adding: “I'd like to say that the group has been very informative over the years with all the guests who have attended and spoken to us regarding our condition, also that it is good to be in the company with others who understand and know the problems which our condition throws at us every day.”

Another member admitted: “The first time I went, I actually left crying not in sadness but in feeling understood and not alone as I was at one of my lowest times.

"Everyone was so welcoming, caring, and supportive and throughout my time going to the groups I have learned so much and have had some giggles along the way. This illness makes you feel very isolated, lonely and misunderstood and having this group is so important.”

The meetings always take place on the first Thursday of every February, April, June, August, October and December from 1pm to 3pm in Laganview Enterprise Centre at 69 Drumbeg Drive, Lisburn BT28 1NY.

"The group is open to anyone,” added Siobhán. “While it is a group for people with fibromyalgia we also have people attend who suffer from other chronic pain conditions.

"We do not receive any funding but we do have expenses eg the costs of the room hire, and refreshments etc. For that reason we ask people who attend to consider a voluntary donation of £2 to cover our costs.