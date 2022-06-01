Lisburn Tesco shoppers urged to help raise funds in fight against food allergies

For the third year running, Tesco is working with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to help raise awareness and support medical research into food allergies by contributing 10p from every Free From product bought in stores and online throughout the week.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Lisburn about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2016 by Tanya and Nadim, following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, said: “Tesco customers have supported the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation from the very start and this year, the money raised will help fund our first clinical trial which will explore the management of food allergies.” Last October, the foundation also helped to introduce Natasha’s Law, which requires all pre-packaged food made and sold on the same premises in the UK to have a full list of ingredients.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “The funds raised will continue to support the Natasha Foundation in its vital support of medical research surrounding food allergies – a cause we’ve been proud to raise funds for over the past three years now. “There are now 207 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens.