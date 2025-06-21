Leanne Jones, from Dromara, nurse lead for workforce, education and development at the South Eastern Trust, won the Directors of Nursing Award sponsored by the five HSC health and social care trusts.

Described as ‘a fantastic role model who demonstrates professionalism and passion about nurses and nursing’, Leanne was nominated for her work to ensure that nursing staff feel supported at all levels.

Several other nurses based at the South Eastern Trust also won awards. These include Clare Marie Dickson who won the Brownlee-Silverdale Leadership Award, sponsored by Roberta Brownlee and Silverdale Care Home. Her nominator said: “With a strong focus on placing service users and staff at the core of decision-making, her leadership is driving meaningful change and fostering a compassionate health care environment. Clare Marie epitomises what we as nurses aspire to be and aspire to deliver.”

Wanda Walsh was runner up in the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency. Wanda, who is complex care co-ordinator with the South Eastern Trust, was nominated for her work in overseeing the care of patients in Hydebank and Maghaberry prisons and advocating for those with complex health and social care needs. Wanda has improved outcomes and the patient experience, and transformed the way healthcare is delivered in prisons.

Gillian McConvey won the Learning in Practice Award, sponsored by the Open University. Gillian, who is a senior lead nurse in the South Eastern Trust, was nominated for her work in developing and leading the implementation of the ‘What To Know On The Go’ initiative in the South Eastern Trust.

The judges commented on Gillian’s patient focus and her positive impact on practice, while her nominator praised her innovative and engaging approach, and leadership.

Catherine Fairley, who works in the prison healthcare service at Maghaberry, was named runner-up in the Chief Nursing Officer Rising Star Award, sponsored by the Department of Health.

She manages a treatment room within the prison and was nominated for driving clear improvements in service delivery, resulting in consistently high audit scores.

Angela Berry and Shirleen Porter Ward Sister and Deputy Ward Sister at the South Eastern Trust were named runners-up in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025.

The pair, alongside their colleague Caroline, led the creation of a dedicated unit in 2021 to reduce long emergency department waits for immunocompromised patients.

The overall winner of the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025 was Kelly Forbes, from Annalong, a senior mental health nurse, based in Newry and District GP Federation. Kelly won the award for her work to empower patients to take an active role in managing their mental health, and for transforming how patients access support for mental and emotional well-being.

Professor Owen Barr from Ulster University won the prestigious Kathleen Robb Award for outstanding contribution to nursing, sponsored by the Northern Ireland Practice and Education Council.

Commenting on the awards, Professor Rita Devlin, RCN Northern Ireland Executive Director, said: “Each year, these awards highlight the exceptional skill and professionalism within nursing in Northern Ireland, and how our nursing staff continually strive to deliver the highest standards of care.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, who represent the very best of our profession.”

