Things can be difficult for people living with dementia and too many in Mid Ulster are facing it without support.

Alzheimer’s Society provides a range of services which are available virtually as well as in person.

Adrian Friel is Dementia Support Services Manager for the Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Ulster, and he is keen to spread the message that help is available, for people with dementia and their families across the area, from the charity.

More than 20,000 people are living with dementia in Northern Ireland. Dementia is caused by different diseases that damage the brain and can affect memory, problem-solving, language and behaviour. It’s a progressive condition so symptoms will get worse over time.

Local support is available for people suffering with dementia.

Adrian says things can be difficult for people living with dementia and too many are facing it without support.

“One of the most important things is getting a timely diagnosis. This is crucial to help manage symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

"While diagnosis can be daunting, it’s better to know – 9 in 10 people with dementia said they benefitted from getting a diagnosis. It gives you more time to plan for the future and can unlock the door to treatment, care and support from organisations like Alzheimer’s Society.

“We’re here for everyone affected by dementia. I’m proud of the work my team do across mid-Ulster to support people from the start of their journey with dementia and as it progresses.

"Our Dementia Support workers help people to make sense of what’s happening. They offer information and practical guidance to help you understand the condition, cope with day-to-day challenges and prepare for the future. I’d say to anyone facing a new diagnosis that it’s still possible to live a fulfilled life.”

“It’s important our services are delivered in a way that’s convenient so we now offer our Dementia Support Service in person or by phone. We also run a four-week programme where we have a range of professionals come along and talk about a different theme each week and participants get a chance to ask questions. People find it very helpful to have that access to experts.”

