Locals invited to Stormont Macmillan Coffee Morning
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘Macmillan in Northern Ireland Move More Coordinator’ Catherine King was among those invited to Stormont last week for a Macmillan Coffee Morning.
This was a great opportunity to raise awareness about the cancer support charity and the Move More initiative.
Catherine held her own Coffee Morning in Portballintrae last Friday and has so far raised over £2,000. She was accompanied at the event by Rosemary Iliff from Portrush, a Macmillan nurse.
Donations can still be made by checking Council’s Facebook page.