The Northern Health Trust is advising Emergency Departments at both Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital are under extreme pressure today (Monday, October 20).

With long waits for those whose condition is not life-threatening, the Trust is urging people to avail of the Phone First service where possible.

In a statement, it added: “Staff are working hard to triage patients and prioritise those needing urgent care. Please use our Phone First clinical triage service if you are considering attending ED with an urgent injury or illness which is not immediately life-threatening.”

Phone First is available Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm, by ringing 0300 123 1 123.

“By using Phone First, your condition, or that of the person you are calling on behalf of, will be clinically assessed and you will be directed to the most appropriate care pathway for your needs.

"For more information about different healthcare options, and to help you choose the right service based on your needs, please visit https://orlo.uk/l2Xl7 .

“In an emergency, always call 999. Thank you for your continued support.”