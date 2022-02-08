Lord Mayor helps to launch defibrillator

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr has welcomed the addition of a life saving defibrillator at the Royal British Legion in Banbridge.
”Defibrillators are extremely easy to use and you cannot do any harm to an unconscious casualty by using one,” said Mr Barr,
“If someone is unconscious and not breathing they need your assistance fast.
“Defibrillators talk to you and give you clear instructions what to do.
“It is necessary to be giving good quality CPR in addition to using the defibrillator.
“When a defibrillator is used correctly combined with good CPR, the odds of someone’s survival can jump from around 6% to 74% – an incredible result.”