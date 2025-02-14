Love at first sight as babies are born at the Ulster Hospital on Valentine’s Day

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Castlereagh couple celebrated Valentine’s Day with the most precious gift – the arrival of their baby daughter at the Maternity Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

Rebecca Close and her partner William welcomed daughter Sloane at 7.37am on Friday February 14 weighing 6lbs 2ozs.

Rebecca said Sloane’s arrival was “nice little surprise as she was not due for another two weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have 100 per cent the greatest gift. Sloane is our little forever Valentine.”

Rebecca, proud dad William with Sloane. Pic credit: SEHSCTRebecca, proud dad William with Sloane. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Rebecca, proud dad William with Sloane. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Proud dad William shared how nice it was to have his, “Little girl on Valentine’s Day.”

Read More
Ulster Hospital’s neonatal unit’s handcrafted cupid cards warm hearts this Valen...

Newtownards couple Hayley and Andy Taylor were also celebrating the arrival of their daughter who arrived at 5.03am.

Hayley said how the newest addition to their family was born two days early weighing 7lbs 8ozs.

She added: “We were just saying how glad we are that she was born on Valentine’s Day.

“Her big sister, our two-year-old daughter Poppy will be meeting her later.”

Related topics:CastlereaghLittle girl
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice