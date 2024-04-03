Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Qualifying in her chosen field just seven months ago, Lucie currently works in Portadown Health Centre.

She always had a passion for helping people, that stemmed from a special personal relationship.

“When I was growing up, I was very close to my granny who was diagnosed with COPD,” she said.

"When she moved into a hospice, I would sleep with her in a cot and we would watch DVDs together.

"Having seen the work social workers did at the hospice, I was immediately tempted by social work, but my teachers said I wouldn’t be successful.”

Determined to prove her teachers wrong, Lucie studied hard to qualify with a degree from Queen’s University last year.

“It’s definitely been hard, but my journey has made me more resilient,” she remarked.

“I find myself much more empathetic to people on a daily basis now.

"My eyes are always open to the struggles people could be living with.”

The main piece of advice Lucie would give future social workers is to be prepared that anything can come your way.

“Anything can happen and anything can change, but don’t lose your purpose,” she said.

"Don’t lose the passion you have for it.

“If you have a genuine passion for wanting to make a difference, then go for it!”

She also stressed having confidence in asking questions is an extremely important part of the job, especially in the early stages of a career in social work.

Lucie believes one of the most important things to do for your mental wellbeing is to relax whenever you can.

From watching TV with her dogs, working out in the gym and having those moments with friends away from work, Lucie believes leaving your work at the door is the best way to emotionally separate yourself from everything you experience.