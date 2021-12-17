Macmillan Support Line over holidays

As we continue to negotiate the challenges of the pandemic, many people may still be shielding, worried about coping with treatment side effects, or may find it difficult to talk to loved ones about their concerns.

Cancer doesn’t stop at Christmas, and neither does the support offered by Macmillan.

The Macmillan Support Line offers confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. They say: “If you need to talk, we’ll listen. It is open every day between 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 00.”

Janice Preston, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan in NI

Janice Preston, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan in Northern Ireland says, “Talking about cancer can be tough at any time of the year. Our cancer information and support specialists offer a listening ear. We can talk about whatever matters to you - we also offer guidance and help you to find the right information and support in your area.

“Whether you’re worried about signs or symptoms, a cancer diagnosis, or want someone to talk to, call our Support Line. Please don’t think you have to go through your cancer experience alone.” The charity’s Online Community is also available for people living with cancer to chat about the issues affecting them.