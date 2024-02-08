'Major change in domicilary care’ is needed says Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan
Mr Buchanan said: “On a weekly basis, my office deals with families who are having problems securing packages of care for their loved one. As a matter of priority, the first question I submitted to the Minister for Health was, ‘What plans are in place to increase the provision of domiciliary care packages in the Northern Health and Social CareTrust.’
"Having no care package in place, means many elderly patients are occupying a hospital bed despite being fit for discharge.
“Many patients and families want to continue their recovery in the comfort of their home and with family around. It is time for major change in domiciliary care.”
The Northern Trust said recently that they are attempting to address the shortfall in staff and hours available for domiciliary care by changing their arrangements with the service providers they use in the constituency.