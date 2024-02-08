'Major change in domicilary care’ is needed says Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Buchanan said: “On a weekly basis, my office deals with families who are having problems securing packages of care for their loved one. As a matter of priority, the first question I submitted to the Minister for Health was, ‘What plans are in place to increase the provision of domiciliary care packages in the Northern Health and Social CareTrust.’

"Having no care package in place, means many elderly patients are occupying a hospital bed despite being fit for discharge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Female nurse supporting senior man to walk. Credit: Dean Mitchell/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many patients and families want to continue their recovery in the comfort of their home and with family around. It is time for major change in domiciliary care.”