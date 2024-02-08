Register
BREAKING

'Major change in domicilary care’ is needed says Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan has called for "major change in domiciliary care' to help families and free up hospital beds.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:19 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 16:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mr Buchanan said: “On a weekly basis, my office deals with families who are having problems securing packages of care for their loved one. As a matter of priority, the first question I submitted to the Minister for Health was, ‘What plans are in place to increase the provision of domiciliary care packages in the Northern Health and Social CareTrust.’

Read More
Health bosses say they are 'committed to an acute hospital with an emergency dep...

"Having no care package in place, means many elderly patients are occupying a hospital bed despite being fit for discharge.

Female nurse supporting senior man to walk. Credit: Dean Mitchell/Getty ImagesFemale nurse supporting senior man to walk. Credit: Dean Mitchell/Getty Images
Female nurse supporting senior man to walk. Credit: Dean Mitchell/Getty Images
Most Popular

“Many patients and families want to continue their recovery in the comfort of their home and with family around. It is time for major change in domiciliary care.”

The Northern Trust said recently that they are attempting to address the shortfall in staff and hours available for domiciliary care by changing their arrangements with the service providers they use in the constituency.

Related topics:Keith BuchananDUP