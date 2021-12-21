Make 2022 a smoke free year says Public Health Agency

Colette Rogers, Strategic Lead for Tobacco Control with the PHA, said: “The New Year is a fantastic opportunity to make a fresh start and to quit smoking and we can help you make that happen.

“The past year has brought many challenges. It has also helped each of us to place a higher value on our own health and wellbeing and if you are a smoker, one of the best things you can do to improve your health is to quit.

“It is also the case that the better your health in general, the better your resistance to viruses such as COVID-19 and flu.”