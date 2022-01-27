Man Utd legend Bryan Robson helps Larne boy (10) fund 25,000 meals for FairShare

Ben Dickinson (10) is spearheading a campaign against hunger in Northern Ireland.

Inspired by his hero Marcus Rashford (MBE), Manchester United footballer and ambassador for FareShare UK, he launched ambitious fundraising campaign Ben’s Miles for Meals which will see him walk from Inver Park in his hometown to Old Trafford Football Stadium in Manchester this March.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FareShare collects surplus food from multiple industries and redistributes it to charities and foodbanks, tackling hunger in the most vulnerable communities.

Ben Dickinson, from Larne, with Manchester United legend Bryan Robson.

Upon hearing of Ben’s fundraising efforts, former footballer Robson used his current position as global ambassador for Manchester United to champion the campaign at a recent event in the city. The result, a deluge of donations for the Ben and his chosen charity.

Speaking of the monumental 25,000-meal milestone, which comes just one month after launching his campaign, football fan and Greenisland FC player Ben said: “When I saw the work Marcus Rashford was doing with FareShare, I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I decided to do a charity walk to raise money for those most in need and it’s amazing to see my idea come to life.

“I can’t believe how supportive everyone has been so far, from my friends and family to businesses in my local area and beyond, and having a Man Utd legend like Bryan Robson help me along the way is just the icing on the cake.

“Knowing so many people are routing for me really spurs me on and motivates me to keep going in pursuit of my overall fundraising target of 50,000 meals for FareShare, and I’m so excited to begin my walk to Old Trafford.”

Méabh Austin, development manager at FareShare Northern Ireland, praised the success of the campaign so far: “What Ben has achieved in such a short time is phenomenal. Within just one month he has already achieved 50% of his target so we’re absolutely confident he will reach, and possibly exceed, his goal of 50,000 meals.

“The success of Ben’s Miles for Meals is testament to Ben’s hard work and selfless determination, and it will go a long way to supporting many vulnerable children and families within our community.”

Méabh continued: “FareShare relies on the kindness and compassion of wonderful volunteers like Ben and we can’t thank him enough for choosing FareShare for his charity walk. We’re looking forward to cheering him on when he sets off in March.”

Ben’s campaign is currently being supported by Donnelly Group, Boomin, Pro ID, Larne FC, Greenisland FC, Stena Line, Club Sport NI, LM Creative Media, Hotel Football and Manchester-based distribution company, Lomas Distribution.