Mairead Magee was a powerhouse of a woman.

From dedicating her life to serving the community as a nurse, to setting up social knitting classes, her death in December last year, has had a profound impact on all she knew.

None more so than her own family, who are determined to keep her legacy alive.

FAMILY TIMES... L-R Son in law Dean, Daughter Sinead, Son Paul, Daughter Siobhan, Mairead and Grandson Ethan.

In a bid to raise funds for Marie Curie, Mairead’s son Paul, and daughters Sinead and Siobhan will host a pre-loved sale this weekend (April 13) in Lawrencetown Community Centre.

It has already garnered huge attention, with all available stalls sold out.

Son Paul said his mum would be delighted to see the community unite together in the name of charity.

"This is such a fantastic opportunity to raise money for a cause so close to our hearts,” he commented.

"Mum was a fantastic woman, she was incredibly kind and such a people person, I’d like to think she would be proud of what we are trying to achieve.”

Paul plans to continue the great work Mairead was doing in the local area, and has recently become a volunteer at Lawrencetown Community Centre.

Shoppers have been encouraged to attend Saturday’s event from 1pm-5pm to “pick up a bargain”.