Marks & Spencer Lisburn welcomes instore Clinique experts

From today (Thursday), M&S Lisburn will be one of 34 M&S locations nationwide to offer a dedicated Clinique counter, with experts on hand to assist customers with their beauty regime.

The instore shopping experience has been curated with the Marks & Spencer customer in mind, with easy navigation highlighting solutions for skin concerns and makeup looks for every day or occasions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Finlay, Regional Manager at M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to welcome skincare and make-up experts Clinique to M&S Lisburn. We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in store and will appreciate having Clinique experts on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

M&S Lisburn welcomes Clinique experts

The partnership with Clinique, the brand which launched the first ever line of dermatologist developed skincare in 1968 and continues to be the UK’s #1 Prestige Moisturiser brand** is part of a strategic focus from M&S Beauty on skincare.