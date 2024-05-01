Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Martin McWilliams has been on an epic journey, conquering many challenges along the way, and on Sunday (May 5) he is set to achieve another milestone – completing his first marathon.

It is a dream the 37-year-old could never have envisaged just two years ago, when he checked himself into a local rehabilitation centre to tackle a cocaine addiction.

Addiction has become rife in in the last decade, with Northern Ireland seeing a 40% rise in the number of drug-related deaths.

L-R: John Martin, Martin McWilliams and David Lawlor who will be running the Belfast City Marathon in aid of Cuan Mhuire.

But determined to change the narrative, Martin has shared his story to highlight how devastating the impact of addiction can be on families, and how how seeking support and recovery can help you “turn it all around”.

For Martin, it all began at age 18, when he started to casually consume ‘weed’ and alcohol.

Newly married with a child, his drug taking led him down a darker path, and the ‘self-destruction’ button was pushed.

His parents knew he needed professional help and sought out Cuan Mhuire in Newry.

The Cuan Mhuire rehabilitation centre on the Dublin Road, Newry.

It’s the largest addiction treatment organisation in Ireland, and supports ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​the rehabilitation of people suffering from alcohol, drug and gambling related issues.

In October 2023, aged 35, Martin enrolled in a 12-week residential programme with the charity.

Reflecting on the support he received at the facility, Martin said: “Cuan Mhuire helped me battle my addiction, but also provided me with life-changing experiences.

“They instilled structure, discipline and countless hours of therapy to give me back the light that I had Iost inside myself.”

In February, Martin decided he wanted to ‘give back’ to the charity, and booked his spot in the Belfast Marathon.

He will be running the 26.2 miles alongside his friend John Martin.

Speaking ahead of race day, he said: “I hope I can do Cuan Mhuire proud by running the marathon in their honour.”

​To make a donation to Martin’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/martin-mcwilliams-1711131981873?