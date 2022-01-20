Mary is in the running for a national award

Mary Jackson

Mary Jackson has been nominated in the Inspirational Clinical Support Worker of the Year award in the Our Health Heroes Award.

Mary became the Trust’s first dementia companion 18 months ago.

Mairead McGahan, Service Improvement Lead for Dementia, said: “Mary is an exceptionally kind, compassionate and creative person who has a passion for working with people with Dementia. She creates a warm, safe environment for people in her care. Mary takes time to acknowledge and use the skills of the person and their life experiences to enhance social contact and supports people to have a sense of purpose and routine through meaningful activities. We are incredibly lucky to have her.”

Shane Devlin, Chief Executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “The Dementia Service is a relatively new team within the Southern Trust and Mary was our first Dementia Companion, she is a natural leader amongst her peers, offering advice, support and guidance particularly to new starters.

“Often the work of the Dementia Service can be reactive and unrelenting, Mary works effectively under pressure despite challenging circumstances, prioritising work for the optimum benefit of the people under her care.

“Mary is an exceptional member of the team who always leads by example; she has a strong value base ensuring that patients’ wishes are at the centre of everything our amazing Dementia team does. Her colleagues really enjoy working with her and I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”