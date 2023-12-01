The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has congratulated the Causeway Healthy Kids programme on their recent success at the Advancing Healthcare Awards.

The programme, operated by Council in partnership with Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership, NHSCT Dietetics Department and NHSCT Mental Health Department, was named as winner of the Partnership Working in Public Health category. It was also crowned overall Project of the Year for Northern Ireland.

Following a reception at Cloonavin, the Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “It is my honour to personally congratulate our partner programme Causeway Healthy Kids on their fantastic success. Children’s wellbeing both physically and emotionally is something we all take very seriously, and it is wonderful to see the hard work pay off in how successful this programme has been and the accolades it has received.

“This success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of each and every partnership team and most importantly the children and school children who participated in it in the project. Congratulations to everyone.”

Causeway Healthy Kids is an 11-week programme which focuses on nutrition, mental and physical health of children of Key Stage 2 age. The programme has been delivered to over 1,000 children from 36 primary schools across the Borough.

1 . Health Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan speaking with Sandra Anderson (Health & Wellbeing Manager) from the Causeway Healthy Kids programme. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council

2 . Health Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan join members of the Causeway Healthy Kids Programme, Jill Stewart, Sabrina Lynn, Nicola Arbuckle, Gareth Scott, Jill Bradley, Stephen McCartney, John Fall, Bebhinn McKinley, Roger Downey, Zara Lynch, Wendy McCullough, Petra Corr (Director of Mental Health, Learning Disability and Community Wellbeing), Clare Galway (Paediatric Health Improvement Dietitian), Sandra Anderson (Health & Wellbeing Manager) and Jonny McFadden. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Council