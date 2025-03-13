The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens is to host a Charity Golf Day this April in aid of charities, MindWise and NI Kidney Patients’ Association.

The event, being held on the Riverside Course at Portstewart Golf Club, will take place on Friday, April 11.

Looking forward to the event Councillor McQuillan said: “I am delighted to be hosting a charity golf day in April to raise much needed funds for MindWise and NIKPA.

“During my term as Mayor, I have been able to shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health support for everyone and help to encourage early intervention at a young age on these issues.

Pictured at the launch of the Mayor's Charity Golf Day are Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and David Lamont, Chair, Portstewart Golf Club. The event, being held on the Riverside Course at Portstewart Golf Club, will take place on Friday, April 11, in aid of MindWise and NIKPA. CREDIT CCGBC

“I have also highlighted the challenges that kidney dialysis and kidney transplanted patients face and advocated for starting conversations at home around organ donation.”

A range of sponsorship packages are now available to purchase for the event. Prices include a charitable donation and a goody bag.

Option 1: Hole sponsorship, 4 ball, food - £320. Option 2: 4 ball and food - £160. Option 3: Hole sponsorship - £200. Option 4: Individual golf and food - £40.

On the day, there will be awards for the first, second and third placed competitors, plus prizes for the ‘longest drive’ and ‘closest to the pin’.

Tee times commence at 1.50pm and every 10 minutes thereafter until 3.50pm. Registration closes Sunday, March 20.

The Mayor added: “Both MindWise and NIKPA provide support for residents in Causeway Coast and Glens, and I would encourage anyone who can, to get involved and help us with the fundraising efforts.”

To book visit: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor/the-mayors-charity/mayors-charity-golf-day-registration