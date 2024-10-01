Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens announces support for Northern Ireland Kidney Patients' Association
Cllr Ciaran McQuillan has already pledged his support for Mindwise.
The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association was formed in 1993 and is dedicated to supporting Northern Ireland kidney patients, their families and carers.
The Mayor said: “The issue of kidney problems and the challenges this can cause, is something very close to my heart, when reflecting on which organisations I could best support during my time as Mayor, NIKPA was an obvious choice.
“I have seen first-hand the challenges kidney dialysis and kidney transplanted patients face and the support that The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association offers to patients and their families is of the utmost importance. This support can however only continue with continued financial support.
“NIKPA and MindWise are both organisations I feel passionately about, and I will use my time as Mayor to support their initiatives and shine a light on the important work they both do.”
Patty Gilbert Chair of NIKPA said: “Thank you to the Mayor for choosing to support The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association.
“We are very grateful for the opportunity for organ donation to be spoken about more widely in the community. Approximately half of all renal transplants in Northern Ireland are carried out resulting from the generosity of the living kidney donors.
“Might you consider being a living kidney donor? If so, please contact the living donor Coordinators at Belfast City Hospital via the website link https://www.organdonationni.info/contact.”