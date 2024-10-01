Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has announced that the second of his chosen charities for his year in office will be Northern Ireland Kidney Patients' Association (NIKPA).

Cllr Ciaran McQuillan has already pledged his support for Mindwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association was formed in 1993 and is dedicated to supporting Northern Ireland kidney patients, their families and carers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor said: “The issue of kidney problems and the challenges this can cause, is something very close to my heart, when reflecting on which organisations I could best support during my time as Mayor, NIKPA was an obvious choice.

Mayor Cllr Ciarán McQuillan with Stephen O'Boyle and Patty Gilbert, Chair of NIK - N.Ireland Kidney Patient's Association. CREDIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

“I have seen first-hand the challenges kidney dialysis and kidney transplanted patients face and the support that The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association offers to patients and their families is of the utmost importance. This support can however only continue with continued financial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NIKPA and MindWise are both organisations I feel passionately about, and I will use my time as Mayor to support their initiatives and shine a light on the important work they both do.”

Patty Gilbert Chair of NIKPA said: “Thank you to the Mayor for choosing to support The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity for organ donation to be spoken about more widely in the community. Approximately half of all renal transplants in Northern Ireland are carried out resulting from the generosity of the living kidney donors.

“Might you consider being a living kidney donor? If so, please contact the living donor Coordinators at Belfast City Hospital via the website link https://www.organdonationni.info/contact.”