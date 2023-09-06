Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Links Counselling, which was first opened in Lurgan by CEO Laura Wylie in 2005, has seen the demand for its services increase dramatically in recent years.

The service has expanded across the Northern, Southern, and South Eastern Health Trust areas, with the latest facility opening at bespoke premises at 45 Moira Road in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Team Leader and counsellor at Links in Lisburn, Sarah Kaye said: “We were delighted to open our new counselling suite on the Moira Road in Lisburn.

Special guests were welcomed to the official opening of Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling Service

"We were encouraged by the local charities, organisations and statutory service representatives who came to support the launch.

"We were thankful to have the support of the Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, who shared about the need for services such as ours in Lisburn and Castlereagh, and endorsed the work that we are doing in Links.”

For more information about Links, or to make a referral, visit website www.linkscounselling.com or call 028 9521 1441.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, officially opened Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling Service

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It has been a joyful time as we celebrate how far Links Lisburn has come,” Sarah continued.

"Of course, underlying it all, we hope to offer a place of safety, healing and growth for all members of our diverse community.

"Our heart is that no one journeys alone through a difficult time and as such, we hope that individuals, couples and young people feel able to reach out for help at their time of need.