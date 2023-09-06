Register
Mayor officially opens Links Counselling Services new Lisburn offices

Links Counselling Services has officially opened its Lisburn premises with special guests, including Mayor Andrew Gowan.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
Links Counselling, which was first opened in Lurgan by CEO Laura Wylie in 2005, has seen the demand for its services increase dramatically in recent years.

The service has expanded across the Northern, Southern, and South Eastern Health Trust areas, with the latest facility opening at bespoke premises at 45 Moira Road in Lisburn.

The Team Leader and counsellor at Links in Lisburn, Sarah Kaye said: “We were delighted to open our new counselling suite on the Moira Road in Lisburn.

Special guests were welcomed to the official opening of Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling ServiceSpecial guests were welcomed to the official opening of Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling Service
"We were encouraged by the local charities, organisations and statutory service representatives who came to support the launch.

"We were thankful to have the support of the Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, who shared about the need for services such as ours in Lisburn and Castlereagh, and endorsed the work that we are doing in Links.”

For more information about Links, or to make a referral, visit website www.linkscounselling.com or call 028 9521 1441.

The Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, officially opened Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling ServiceThe Mayor, Councillor Andrew Gowan, officially opened Links Counselling Service in Lisburn. Pic credit: Links Counselling Service
"It has been a joyful time as we celebrate how far Links Lisburn has come,” Sarah continued.

"Of course, underlying it all, we hope to offer a place of safety, healing and growth for all members of our diverse community.

"Our heart is that no one journeys alone through a difficult time and as such, we hope that individuals, couples and young people feel able to reach out for help at their time of need.

"We deliver professional, accessible counselling and therapeutic services to adults, children, young people and couples.”

