Mayor steps out with Caring Caretaker

Davy Boyle has set himself the challenge of walking one thousand miles for his two chosen charities and was delighted to have the support of the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace.

Davy is raising funds for SANDS NI (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity) and Kidney Research Fund NI.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Davy Boyle’s charity work is an inspiration to all of us, and I was very pleased to accompany him on such a beautiful morning as he racks up the miles towards his target.

Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle and his wife Teresa (front row) were joined on their charity walk by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace (back right). Also walking with Davy were his brother Nevin and Denis and Helen McNeill

“Davy has been raising money since the 1990s, and in that time he has raised over £700,000 which is a truly phenomenal total which has helped many organisations.

“He’s showing no signs of slowing down, and after the success of last year’s 600-mile walk, he has now decided to go even further.

“If you see him out and about please consider making a small donation in his yellow box or visit his online page – I know he will be very grateful.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Davy for all he has achieved through the years and I wish him continued success with his fundraising efforts.”

The Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle said: “I was most grateful for the Mayor joining me on my walk.

“It was very nice of the Mayor to do this for me and my chiosen charities.”

Davy will be continuing his walk each day out and about in Coleraine.

If anyone would like to support his charity fundraiser and donate to SANDS NI and the NI Kidney Research Fund, keep an eye out for Davy as he carries a yellow donation box with him during his walks.

Donations can also be made online via the Go Fund Me page www.gofundme.com/f/3ahwdy-the-caring-caretakerDavy began his 1,000 mile walk on May 8 and will keep walking until he hits his target.

The Caring Caretaker was also delighted to receive a donation from the Causeway & Glens Riding Club and Eglinton Equestrian Club who held a show to raise funds for him.