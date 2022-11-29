The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has joined Guide Dogs NI for a month of action to support the charity’s ‘Open Doors’ campaign for the rights of guide dog owners to access businesses and services.

The law gives assistance dog owners the right to access businesses and services without discrimination but according to Guide Dogs, 81% of assistance dog owners have been refused access to a restaurant, shop or taxi at some point because of their dog.

Being refused access has a significant negative impact on the confidence, independence and wellbeing of people who use assistance dogs.

Guide dog owner Iain Matthews who met with the Mayor said: “I’ve been lucky in Garvagh and Coleraine that every store I’ve been to has welcomed myself and Mac with open arms. This dog has been a life changer for me, and has given me so much of my independence back. It’s tough to hear that in other areas businesses aren’t as friendly and that a person with vision impairment would lose that freedom.”

Mayor Ivor Wallace backed the campaign and was joined in Coleraine Town Centre with Garvagh resident IaIn Matthews and guide dog Mac

In response, Guide Dogs is campaigning to raise awareness about the access rights of guide dog owners and to make business owners aware of their legal duties to support assistance dog owners.

Retail NI, Consumer Council NI and Belfast City Centre Management Company joined the then Minister for the Economy, Gordon Lyons MLA at Parliament Buildings, in October, to help launch the campaign. They have committed to reminding their members and local businesses of their legal obligations to assistance dog owners.

The charity is also seeking volunteers. If interested, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer and enter your postcode to see what opportunities are available in your area.