Located on the Lodge Road, the charity provides one-to-one counselling for children, young people, adults and couples.

Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “I would like to thank the team at Links Counselling for inviting me to join them at their new Coleraine hub.

“These services will enhance and protect the wellbeing of the local community, with support for families, early intervention and suicide prevention among its key priorities.

Jane Steen, Team Leader at Links Counselling Service in Coleraine, pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace

“This support will be invaluable to some of our most vulnerable residents, especially at this time as we continue to navigate through the ongoing cost of living crisis, and its impact on mental health.”

Jane Steen, Coleraine Team Leader said: “We are very grateful that the Mayor was able to join us for our Open Morning, and for the opportunity to talk to him about the services we will offer, and who we can help.

Advertisement

“Our therapy rooms provide a safe and welcoming environment, and we are very pleased to be able to offer trauma focused therapy, counselling, play and art therapy, for a range of issues and ages.

“At Links, it is our vision that ‘no one journeys alone’. We provide programmes for adults that aim to reduce isolation, build resilience, find hope in grief, and foster good mental health and wellbeing, with the belief that early intervention is key to preventing the onset of more complex mental health issues.”