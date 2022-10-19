The voluntary group works in conjunction with Dalriada Urgent Care and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to provide additional support in emergency situations.

After receiving an alert, volunteers respond to potentially life-threatening call outs, where they provide vital early assistance and help promote recovery which may make the difference between life and death before an ambulance arrives.

First responders, who all live in the locality, can administer first aid, and are trained in the use of defibrillators and other life saving equipment.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with Jimmy Mulholland, Moyle Community First Responders Co-ordinator.

Speaking about the importance of the service, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I was very pleased to have this opportunity to meet with some of those involved with Moyle Community First Responders, to find out more about the important service they provide.

“As we approach the winter months, and the challenges associated with this time of year, the role of First Responders is even more important especially within our rural communities. Volunteers can provide vital early intervention before the arrival of an ambulance crew, and in medical emergencies, where every minute counts, this could mean the difference between life and death.

“I want to thank all those who have gave their time and skills to this very worthwhile initiative. Once again, we are reminded off the invaluable role of the community and voluntary sector within our Borough, who do so much to enhance the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”

Jimmy Mulholland, Moyle CFR Co-Ordinator, thanked the Mayor saying: “On behalf of the Moyle Community First Responders, we would like to thank the Mayor for coming to our meeting and showing support and kind words of encouragement. Our group ethos is very simple – ‘For the good of the community’.

The Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with volunteer members of Moyle Community First Responders

“Like any other voluntary organisation, we support to survive, and help is required. We look forward to everyone’s input and support in the months and years ahead.”