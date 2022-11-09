Collectively, the event celebrated 10,000 hours of volunteering, with certificates presented to individuals who reached 50, 100 or 200 hours from Causeway Volunteer Centre as part of the EPIC (Empowering People In Communities) initiative.

Mayor Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “St John Ambulance volunteers provide a vital service to the community and they have done a huge amount of work during the pandemic and beyond which we should all be very grateful for.

“I was very pleased to recognise their exceptional efforts in this way, as once again we showcase the importance of the volunteer sector.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace pictured with Philip Paul, Amber Ashfield and Andrew Paul from St John Ambulance Coleraine Unit

“On behalf of the Borough, I want to say thank you to the volunteers for the important role that they play, selflessly giving up their time and sharing their skills, for the benefit of all of us.”

Andrew Paul, Coleraine Unit Manager, added: “It was fantastic for St John Ambulance Coleraine to be invited to the Mayor's reception in recognition of the hours of effort that we all contribute on an entirely voluntary basis.

“We are glad to be approaching ‘the norm’ again after our volunteers stepped up and contributed 10,000 hours of life-saving skills during the initial waves of the pandemic, in spite of the personal risks, risks to family and the excess strain around normal working hours.

“Thank you to the Council for their ongoing support, and to Causeway Volunteer Centre for the recognition and presentation of EPIC Awards.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, pictured with some of the St John Ambulance volunteers recognised at the reception

To find out more visit St John Ambulance Coleraine Unit on Facebook or go to www.sjani.org

Ciara Mc Nickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre, with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace

Heather Spence, St John Ambulance volunteer, pictured alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Jenni Hoy