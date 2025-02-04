The first of two coffee mornings was held in Dungiven Library on Saturday, February 1, raising over £600 for both charities.

Those in attendance were treated to a fantastic array homemade bakes and sweet treats.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “This fundraiser would not have been possible without such amazing community support.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every person who helped, whether through donations of food or by coming along to the coffee morning.

“I would also like to thank to the staff at Dungiven Library for providing such a warm welcome and also for the use of their wonderful community facilities.”

The second coffee morning will take place in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, February 15 from 10am to 1pm, where the Mayor will be joined by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tanya Stirling.

During the upcoming coffee morning, the Mayor will present two signed special edition t-shirts, which were very kindly donated by Ballymoney road racer Michael Dunlop, to representatives from each charity.

The Mayor added: “Both MindWise and NIKPA provide much needed support for residents in Causeway Coast and Glens, and I would encourage anyone who can, to come along on Saturday, February 15 to Coleraine Town Hall, to help raise funds for both charities.”

Anyone who cannot attend on the day but would like to donate can do so via this link: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor/the-mayors-charity

1 . COUNCIL Emma Proctor, NIKPA representative pictured with Ruairi Harkin at the Mayor’s charity coffee morning held in Dungiven Library. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . COUNCIL Attendees enjoying the Mayor’s charity coffee morning held in Dungiven Library, to raise funds for MindWise and NIKPA. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . COUNCIL Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured alongside Carole Devine, Libraries NI and Councillor Kathleen McGurk at the Mayor’s charity coffee morning held in Dungiven Library. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL