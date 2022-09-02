MEAPP stepping out in support of Noel’s diabetes challenge

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel started his challenge on July 1, 2022, and will aim to finish by the end of September 2022.

The Ballymena man first started walking to help him improve his fitness. He discovered he really enjoyed it and could see the vast improvements to his fitness levels and overall health.

In 2021 Noel successfully completed this challenge and hopes to top his target once again!

Chrissy Havelin MEAAP, Jenny Marshall MEAAP, Noel Williams and Lianne Kerr MEAAP

When asked what he would say to encourage others to take up walking he said: “Just go at your own pace, enjoy the fresh air and the opportunity to meet other people”.

The MEAAP staff team who regularly support older people on their IMPACTAgewell® programme, with long term health conditions such as diabetes, are well aware of the impact that such a condition can have on your health.

That’s why, they are ‘stepping up’ to support Noel on his 2022

challenge. Anyone can donate to this great cause by visiting Noels fundraising page at