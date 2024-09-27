Members of Probus Club of Lisburn show their support for Horatio’s Garden charity
Horatio’s Garden is a charity which creates accessible gardens in NHS spinal injury centres to support the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone affected by spinal injury.
It is the charity chosen by the President to be the charity which the Probus Club supports in 2024.
The members of the Club raised funds for Horatio’s Garden over the year and the President, Harry McKibbin, handed over a cheque for £940 to Mrs Lucinda Kinnaird who is a volunteer for the Garden.
Earlier in the year a cheque for £100 was given to the charity when a very informative talk was given to the club by Mrs Kinnaird.
Members were delighted with the garden and felt that it must be a wonderful aid to patient’s recuperation and/or rehabilitation.