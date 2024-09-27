Members of Probus Club of Lisburn show their support for Horatio’s Garden charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Probus Club of Lisburn recently visited Horatio’s Garden at the Spinal Injury Unit of Musgrave Park Hospital, the President’s charity for the year.

Horatio’s Garden is a charity which creates accessible gardens in NHS spinal injury centres to support the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone affected by spinal injury.

It is the charity chosen by the President to be the charity which the Probus Club supports in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hine, Hon Secretary and Harry McKibbin, President of the Probus Club of Lisburn present the cheque to Matthew Lee, Head Gardener; Lucinda Kinnaird, Horatio’s Garden. Pic credit: Probus Club of Lisburn

The members of the Club raised funds for Horatio’s Garden over the year and the President, Harry McKibbin, handed over a cheque for £940 to Mrs Lucinda Kinnaird who is a volunteer for the Garden.

Earlier in the year a cheque for £100 was given to the charity when a very informative talk was given to the club by Mrs Kinnaird.

Members were delighted with the garden and felt that it must be a wonderful aid to patient’s recuperation and/or rehabilitation.