Michael plans artistic fundraiser for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust

At the age of 76 Phyllis sadly lost her battle against the cruel, terminal disease pulmonary fibrosis on November 25, 2020.

“Pulmonary Fibrosis is a cruel disease which has taken Phyllis from me,” said Michael. “It needs more publication, more investigation and above all more finance.”

He had plans to raise both awareness of and money for the charity but the outbreak of Covid put a temporary halt on his fundraising plans.

A piece of art Keris created of Michael and Phyllis holding hands

With restrictions now easing, Michael has decided to kick off his fundraising drive with an artisitic evening at the Masonic Hall on the Belsize Road in Lisburn,

With the help of local artist Keris Evens, Michael is planning a ‘Wine and Design’ evening on March 25 at 7pm, with all the proceeds going to the charity.

“Keris, who is an Artist/Painter, will produce a painting,” explained Michael.

“People will be given the chance to pay an entrance fee and with that you get a free glass of wine and all the equipment you need to recreate that painting.

“Keris will also be giving tips on how to best recreate the work of art,

“The idea is to encourage people to get interested in painting and at the same time raise funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.”

Keris is delighted to be involved in what Michael hopes will be the first of many fundraising events for the charity.

“I recently met Mr Hewitt through a work meeting,” explained Keris. “He told me about his life and his partner Phyllis.

“Phyllis and Mr Hewitt were together most of their lives, unfortunately in November 2020, Phyllis died from a terminal disease called Pulmonary Fibrosis.

“Mr Hewitt’s story really touched me so I am trying to help bring awareness to this awful disease.

“I painted him a picture of the two of them holding hands in better days.

“Mr Hewitt was very touched by this, it’s amazing how one small act of kindness can make all the difference.”

Tickets for the event cost £15 for painters, which includes a glass of wine, canvas and art supplies. Spectators who wish to go along but not paint, can buy tickets priced at £10.

As well as an evening of wine and design, there will be a raffle with some lovely prizes up for grabs.

The owners of Finn MacCools Public House, 124 Main Street in Bushmills have kindly donated an overnight stay, plus breakfast, in their establishment for two people in either a twin or double room. The voucher will be valid for six months. To go with that as part of the prize, the winner will also receive a voucher for a main meal for two at Market Square Restaurant, which is approximately 200 yards from Finn MacCools.

Raffle tickets will be on sale on the night priced at £5.

To find out more about the Wine and Design event contact [email protected] or call 07715 042571.

Payments will also be accepted on the night.

If you cannot attend the event but would like to support the charity, you can also donate to this worthy cause at https://justgiving.com/fundraising/keris-evans/pulmonaryfibrosistrust.

All money raised will be donated to the Pulmoary Fibrosis Trust, which offers support to patients and carers who are dealing with this dreadful disease, which cost Phyllis her life just 13 months after her diagnosis.