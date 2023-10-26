As October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month draws to a close, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, welcomed representatives from Cancer Focus NI to help raise awareness of the campaign and to support the fight against breast cancer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is focused on spreading awareness and access to resources to help support people living with cancer.

The Mayor met with representatives from Cancer Focus NI to discuss signs and symptoms of the disease, as well as the support and services available to patients and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 1 in 8 women in Northern Ireland will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

MEA Mayor Ald Gerardine Mulvenna with representatives from Cancer Focus NI. Photo: Chris Neely

Currently, an average of 122 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each month in Northern Ireland.

Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “Each of us knows a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend who has been affected by breast cancer. It is vital to identify breast cancer as early as possible as if it is found early, there are more treatment options and a better chance of survival.

“I was delighted to meet with Cancer Focus NI and hear about all the excellent work they do to support people with cancer. I would urge everyone to check out their website and support this vitally important organisation in their excellent work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information or to find out about how you can support Cancer Focus NI and the fight against breast cancer log on to www.cancerfocusni.org/fundraising/events/

Richard Spratt, Chief Executive, Cancer Focus NI added: “We are proud at Cancer Focus NI to have so many unique initiatives for individuals and their families navigating a breast cancer diagnosis. Whether it is our bra fitting service, our breast cancer support groups or Nurseline - the only cancer information and support line in Northern Ireland - it is brilliant to be recognised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for our work in this area.

“Our Breast Cancer Awareness month campaign has been all about raising awareness of the signs of the disease, but also about championing and supporting our local volunteers who do so much to support women and their families in the local community through their cancer journey.