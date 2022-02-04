Mid Ulster Home Safety Scheme 'here to help'

Every year, there are thousands of accidents and injuries in our homes, from burns and scalds to trips and falls. The Mid Ulster Home Safety Scheme aims to reduce the number of accidents which happen in the home by providing information and advice.

The scheme includes free home safety visits, home safety equipment such as carbon monoxide alarms and helping aids, where criteria is met, and home safety talks to groups. Onward referrals may also be made to other agencies for further help and advice.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean would like to encourage anyone who might benefit from the Home Safety scheme to get in touch. He said:

“If home safety is a concern in your household, and you fall within the criteria of over 65, a family with children under 5 or vulnerable adults or children, please do not hesitate to contact our home safety team today. A quick chat or home visit will help to put your mind at ease, and make your home a safe place for you and your family to enjoy.”