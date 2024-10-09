Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt have issued a joint message of support to those affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

Both Ministers confirmed their commitment to working together to deliver a Baby Loss Certificate Scheme for parents who have lost a baby during pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

The Ministers met to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October) and joined charity partners under this year’s theme 'Together, we care' to encourage anyone who has experienced the pain of pregnancy and baby loss to look for support and find ways to look after their mental and physical wellbeing.

Minister Archibald said: “I am committed to implementing a Baby Loss Certificate Scheme. I want all parents and families who have suffered the devastating loss of a baby to feel that their grief is recognised.

Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt have issued a joint message of support to those affected by pregnancy and baby loss. CREDIT DEPT OF FINANCE

“My Department will introduce new legislation to enable a Baby Loss Certificate Scheme for losses prior to 24 weeks of pregnancy. We will continue to work with the Department of Health on this important initiative.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “I recognise the trauma and pain of pregnancy and baby loss, and the enormous impact this can have on parents. I also recognise the vital job done by bereavement midwives in our health service in supporting parents and families through their loss every single day.

"Baby Loss Awareness Week is a time for us to come together to remember and support the community of people affected by all forms of pregnancy and baby loss, and the staff who care for them.”

Kate Mulley, Director of Research, Education, and Policy at Sands, said: “When a life is so short, there are few opportunities for creating memories and parents may greatly value the few keepsakes of their baby that they are able to keep. We would welcome the introduction of Baby Loss Certificates in Northern Ireland, and are here to support anyone affected by pregnancy loss or the death of a baby, however recently or longer ago, for as long as they need this.”

Further information and resources are available at https://babyloss-awareness.org/ and at https://www.sands.org.uk/