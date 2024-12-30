Minor injuries unit at Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt to open on New Year's Day

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With pressure continuing to build on hospital emergency departments, The Northern Health Trust has announced the Minor Injuries Unit at Mid-Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt will be open on Wednesday (New Year's Day).

The Unit is staffed by a team of Emergency Nurse Practitioners (ENP) who can provide medical care in a range of non-life threatening emergencies.

In a social media post, the Trust said: “They can assess, diagnose and treat conditions including broken bones, sprains, bruises, wounds, bites, burns, scalds, abscesses, wound infections, minor head injuries, broken noses, nosebleeds and foreign bodies in the eyes and nose.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Northern Ireland Department of Health apologises to patients as services face 's...
The Minor Injuries Unit at Mid Ulster Hospital will be open on New Year's Day. Credit: GoogleThe Minor Injuries Unit at Mid Ulster Hospital will be open on New Year's Day. Credit: Google
The Minor Injuries Unit at Mid Ulster Hospital will be open on New Year's Day. Credit: Google

“Please note they cannot treat hip, back, neck or head injuries, or provide x-rays to children aged under three.”

The Trust are reminding the public to call 028 7936 6720 to make an appointment.

"In an emergency always phone 999," they stressed.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice