Minor injuries unit at Mid Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt to open on New Year's Day

With pressure continuing to build on hospital emergency departments, The Northern Health Trust has announced the Minor Injuries Unit at Mid-Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt will be open on Wednesday (New Year's Day).

The Unit is staffed by a team of Emergency Nurse Practitioners (ENP) who can provide medical care in a range of non-life threatening emergencies.

In a social media post, the Trust said: “They can assess, diagnose and treat conditions including broken bones, sprains, bruises, wounds, bites, burns, scalds, abscesses, wound infections, minor head injuries, broken noses, nosebleeds and foreign bodies in the eyes and nose.

“Please note they cannot treat hip, back, neck or head injuries, or provide x-rays to children aged under three.”

The Trust are reminding the public to call 028 7936 6720 to make an appointment.

"In an emergency always phone 999," they stressed.