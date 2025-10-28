MLA raises concerns over removal of patients from waiting lists

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has raised serious concerns that constituents waiting years to receive treatment for painful varicose veins have been removed from waiting lists, not because they have been treated but due to a criteria change.

“A constituent that my office has been supporting has been living in incredible pain due to varicose veins,” explained Mrs Guy. “They had been referred by their GP to the vascular varicose vein outpatient service and placed on a waiting list.

“After waiting for treatment for four years, they received a letter to say the service criteria was changing and they were removed from the list. This is deeply unfair and concerning.

“This person is in pain, their GP has assessed them, and they need to receive treatment and yet, they are being told, along with over 2,000 others, that they can’t get treatment due to a criteria change.”

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has raised serious concerns about patients being removed from waiting lists. Pic credit: Alliance

Mrs Guy continued: “I have questioned the Health Minister on this and will continue to do so.

"I am also questioning what other waiting lists are being reduced, not by treating people but by changing the criteria of those lists; waiting list reductions by admin not treatment.

“I am urging others that require treatment, whether it be for vascular varicose veins or something else and have experienced this deeply unfair practice to get in touch with my office.

“I fully appreciate our health service is under pressure, and I understand criteria will need to be reviewed but this can’t be how we treat people.”