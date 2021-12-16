MLA Sugden asks for support for Samaritans

Claire Sugden MLA pictured during a previous Christmas fundraising drive for Samaritans

Ms Sugden, who supports the charity throughout the year and joins them for their annual Christmas collection, said Christmas can be a time that sees many struggle with loneliness and mental health issues. Samaritans remained available during this vital time and she urged people to donate if they could.

“This is an important reminder that even if you are lonely or distressed, you do not have to be alone. There are people just on the end of the telephone that can help.

“The number is free – 116 123 – and is operational 24 hours a day. You can also visit www.samaritans.org to find local volunteers.