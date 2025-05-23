East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said that decisions about Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital “must be about people, not numbers”.

Ms Sugden criticised the Northern Trust Board’s decision to approve the recommendation to centralise emergency general and colorectal surgery at Antrim Area Hospital.

The recommendation will now be submitted to the Department of Health for consideration by the Health Minister before any changes can be implemented.

“This decision is worrying, not just because of what it means in practice, but because of the impact it will have on patients and families across the North Coast,” Ms Sugden said.

Claire Sugden MLA has criticised the Northern Trust Board’s decision to approve the recommendation to centralise emergency general and colorectal surgery at Antrim Area Hospital. CREDIT NI WORLD

“People in my constituency are deeply concerned. They see essential services being moved further away, making it harder to access the care they need when they need it most.”

The Trust has stated that the move is necessary to prevent a collapse of emergency surgery due to staffing issues. However, Ms Sugden said the wider implications have not been fully considered.

“Relying on private ambulances for transfers is no solution,” she said. “NIAS is already under pressure, and moving emergency surgery further away will only add to that. Any delay in emergency response or transfer times could be life-threatening.”

The MLA also raised serious concerns about the impact on families and vulnerable patients. “This is not just about distance. It is about dignity and outcomes,” she said.

“Older people may struggle to travel to Antrim to visit a loved one. That means patients recovering from major surgery, especially those with dementia or at risk of delirium, could be left without the comfort and reassurance of familiar faces. That is unacceptable and risks poorer recovery.”

Ms Sugden said she understood the Trust’s need to act but warned that public confidence was at stake. “We need services that are safe and sustainable, but above all, patient-centred.

"The public are not reassured that this is the case. I will be pressing the Department of Health and the Minister to show exactly how patients will be protected, families supported, and access to care upheld.

"These decisions must be about people, not numbers. We cannot allow services to be reshaped to protect budgets at the expense of patient care. The people must come first.”